Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

600 Bellemeade Street Available 07/23/20 Downtown 3BR Condo within walking distance to Grasshoppers Stadium - Currently not showing

Enjoy urban living with ease of access to downtown.

This 4 level condo may just blow you away when you walk thru its doors. From the tile back splash and granite features in the kitchen, to the Master suite with sitting area, dual vanities, jetted tub and more, you'll begin feeling like a king or queen everyday. The rooftop terrace will be sure to win you over with its view of your city.

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



**NO PETS



