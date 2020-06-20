All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 600 Bellemeade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
600 Bellemeade Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

600 Bellemeade Street

600 Bellemeade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

600 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
600 Bellemeade Street Available 07/23/20 Downtown 3BR Condo within walking distance to Grasshoppers Stadium - Currently not showing
Enjoy urban living with ease of access to downtown.
This 4 level condo may just blow you away when you walk thru its doors. From the tile back splash and granite features in the kitchen, to the Master suite with sitting area, dual vanities, jetted tub and more, you'll begin feeling like a king or queen everyday. The rooftop terrace will be sure to win you over with its view of your city.
Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

**NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1833185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Bellemeade Street have any available units?
600 Bellemeade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Bellemeade Street have?
Some of 600 Bellemeade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Bellemeade Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 Bellemeade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Bellemeade Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 Bellemeade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 600 Bellemeade Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 Bellemeade Street does offer parking.
Does 600 Bellemeade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Bellemeade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Bellemeade Street have a pool?
No, 600 Bellemeade Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 Bellemeade Street have accessible units?
No, 600 Bellemeade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Bellemeade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Bellemeade Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H
Greensboro, NC 27410
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Spencer Crossing
3431 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College