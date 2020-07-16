All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 5623 Fellowship Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
5623 Fellowship Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5623 Fellowship Drive

5623 Fellowship Drive · (336) 272-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5623 Fellowship Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5623 Fellowship Drive · Avail. Aug 21

$1,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5623 Fellowship Drive Available 08/21/20 2 Bedroom Townhome in Mcalister's Place! - Don't miss this stunning 2 bedroom property available in Mcalister's Place. This home boasts a spacious living room you will enjoy spending your nights in. Need plans on the weekend during the summer? This unit has you covered- there is a neighborhood pool available for you to use! The fully equipped kitchen is ready for your next masterpiece meal. Complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher! This unit surely will not last long. So move quickly! Give us a call today to tour.

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

*no pets allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Fellowship Drive have any available units?
5623 Fellowship Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 Fellowship Drive have?
Some of 5623 Fellowship Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Fellowship Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Fellowship Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Fellowship Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5623 Fellowship Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 5623 Fellowship Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Fellowship Drive offers parking.
Does 5623 Fellowship Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Fellowship Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Fellowship Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5623 Fellowship Drive has a pool.
Does 5623 Fellowship Drive have accessible units?
No, 5623 Fellowship Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Fellowship Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 Fellowship Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5623 Fellowship Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27408
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27406
The Reserve at Greenwood
515 Carowill Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity