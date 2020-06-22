19-D Meadowood Glen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Coming Soon! Awesome 2 BR/2BA Condo Right Off of Wendover Avenue!! - Don't miss out on this awesome 2nd level 2BR/2BA condo just off of Wendover Ave., close to everything!! Minutes from major highways, shopping, & restaurants. Open layout encompasses a comfy living room with a fireplace, dining area, & kitchen. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Lawn care included. (2) assigned parking spaces.



24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.



Call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3270469)