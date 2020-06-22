All apartments in Greensboro
19-D Meadowood Glen Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

19-D Meadowood Glen Way

19 Meadowood Glen Way · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Meadowood Glen Way, Greensboro, NC 27409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-D Meadowood Glen Way · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Coming Soon! Awesome 2 BR/2BA Condo Right Off of Wendover Avenue!! - Don't miss out on this awesome 2nd level 2BR/2BA condo just off of Wendover Ave., close to everything!! Minutes from major highways, shopping, & restaurants. Open layout encompasses a comfy living room with a fireplace, dining area, & kitchen. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Lawn care included. (2) assigned parking spaces.

24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.

Call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3270469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have any available units?
19-D Meadowood Glen Way has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have?
Some of 19-D Meadowood Glen Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19-D Meadowood Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
19-D Meadowood Glen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19-D Meadowood Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way does offer parking.
Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have a pool?
No, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19-D Meadowood Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19-D Meadowood Glen Way has units with dishwashers.
