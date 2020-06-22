All apartments in Greensboro
1709 Sherwood Street B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1709 Sherwood Street B

1709 Sherwood Street · (336) 272-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1709 Sherwood Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Brice Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1709 Sherwood Street B · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BR Duplex near UNCG, Lawn Service included - Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bedroom unit. With fresh paint and flooring, this unit is ready to welcome you home. Convenient to UNC-G and downtown this unit is close to everything you need! Lawn service is included. Call us today to set up a tour!!

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE5849678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have any available units?
1709 Sherwood Street B has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 1709 Sherwood Street B currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Sherwood Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Sherwood Street B pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B offer parking?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have a pool?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have accessible units?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Sherwood Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Sherwood Street B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1709 Sherwood Street B has units with air conditioning.
