1709 Sherwood Street B

Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 BR Duplex near UNCG, Lawn Service included - Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bedroom unit. With fresh paint and flooring, this unit is ready to welcome you home. Convenient to UNC-G and downtown this unit is close to everything you need! Lawn service is included. Call us today to set up a tour!!



Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE5849678)