916 W Rankin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Come on over to 916 West Ranking Avenue! This redone property between I-85 and US-47 puts residents in a perfect location! Everything you need is just minutes away! Not far from CaroMont Medical Center! This home features three cozy bedrooms and brand new kitchen appliances. A charming from porch is great for relaxing in the evenings and a sizable back yard will give plenty of room for entertaining in the warmer months! Don't hesitate! Call our offices for more details and schedule a tour online today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**