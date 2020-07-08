All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

916 W Rankin Avenue

916 West Rankin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come on over to 916 West Ranking Avenue! This redone property between I-85 and US-47 puts residents in a perfect location! Everything you need is just minutes away! Not far from CaroMont Medical Center! This home features three cozy bedrooms and brand new kitchen appliances. A charming from porch is great for relaxing in the evenings and a sizable back yard will give plenty of room for entertaining in the warmer months! Don't hesitate! Call our offices for more details and schedule a tour online today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have any available units?
916 W Rankin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 916 W Rankin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 W Rankin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 W Rankin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue offer parking?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have a pool?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 W Rankin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 W Rankin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

