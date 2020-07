Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in historic Gastonia. This True Homes Hudson plan features an open layout with stainless

steel appliances, recessed light and upgraded kitchen cabinets. Bonus room on the main floor could be used for an

office. Master bedroom features a garden tub an large walk in closet. Owners are currently painting the interior and

getting the house ready for rental. To apply, visit www.northpointam.com. Small dogs under 25lbs with aggressive

breed restrictions.