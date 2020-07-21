All apartments in Gastonia
909 Ramblewood Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

909 Ramblewood Lane

909 Ramblewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Ramblewood Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Reduced***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Great Traditional Home in Gastonia for Lease. Ready for new residents. Updated with gleaming hardwoods, carpet, and vinyl flooring. Sunny Living/Dining Room Open to Large Kitchen with appliances. Upper Level boasts 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths including Master with Private Bath. Nice Deck on Back of Home with Level Backyard. 1 Car Garage and Storage Shed in Backyard. Located close to shopping, great schools and so much more.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1978
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Ramblewood Lane have any available units?
909 Ramblewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Ramblewood Lane have?
Some of 909 Ramblewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Ramblewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ramblewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ramblewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Ramblewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 909 Ramblewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Ramblewood Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Ramblewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Ramblewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ramblewood Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Ramblewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Ramblewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Ramblewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ramblewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Ramblewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
