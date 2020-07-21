909 Ramblewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Traditional Home in Gastonia for Lease. Ready for new residents. Updated with gleaming hardwoods, carpet, and vinyl flooring. Sunny Living/Dining Room Open to Large Kitchen with appliances. Upper Level boasts 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths including Master with Private Bath. Nice Deck on Back of Home with Level Backyard. 1 Car Garage and Storage Shed in Backyard. Located close to shopping, great schools and so much more.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1978

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.