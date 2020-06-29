841 Raindrop Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Make sure you remind relatives and friends to kick off their shoes after they enter your new home!



Perfectly nestled in the quaint city of Gastonia, this amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is available for immediate move in. The astonishing open common areas and spacious bedrooms make the most out of the space. Your family and/or guest will enjoy endless memories in your vaulted ceiling livingroom which offers great natural lighting!



The spacious back patio overlooking the yard offers seating and seclusion. Very ideal for cool and comfortable nights relaxing in your yard. This phenomenal home will not last long. Schedule your tour today!