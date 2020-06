Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

815 W Davidson Available 02/28/20 SPACIOUS 2 BED HOUSE! - It will be hard to pick which bedroom you will want to make your own, and you will know why when you step into this house.



Large rooms, and a front and back yard.



Fill out a guest card and schedule a tour to see this home asap!!



This house is also available for purchase w/ 100% financing plans, and/or lease option available.



We look forward to meeting with you and assisting with your home search. :)



(RLNE3907675)