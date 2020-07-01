717 Rosegate Drive

Amenities

Monthly Rent $1,700 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056. Single family house. Pet & smoke free property. 2016 construction. Very well maintained. 2300 Sq ft. No staging, no showings, no repairs. Move when you're ready. The kitchen comes with ALL of the upgrades you could imagine including granite, tile back-splash and stainless appliances (new). School - W A Bess Elementary School, Cramerton Middle School, Forestview High School.



(RLNE5314774)