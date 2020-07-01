All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

717 Rosegate Drive

717 Rosegate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

717 Rosegate Dr, Gastonia, NC 28056
Rosegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Monthly Rent $1,700 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056. Single family house. Pet & smoke free property. 2016 construction. Very well maintained. 2300 Sq ft. No staging, no showings, no repairs. Move when you're ready. The kitchen comes with ALL of the upgrades you could imagine including granite, tile back-splash and stainless appliances (new). School - W A Bess Elementary School, Cramerton Middle School, Forestview High School.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/gastonia-nc?lid=12775835

(RLNE5314774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Rosegate Drive have any available units?
717 Rosegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Rosegate Drive have?
Some of 717 Rosegate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Rosegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Rosegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Rosegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Rosegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 717 Rosegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 Rosegate Drive offers parking.
Does 717 Rosegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Rosegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Rosegate Drive have a pool?
No, 717 Rosegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 717 Rosegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Rosegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Rosegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Rosegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

