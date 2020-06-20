708 Chester Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

INCREDIBLE opportunity to own a little bit of history with this charming 3 bed,2 bath completely renovated, 1920's cottage! Enjoy sipping on some tea and relaxing on your huge front porch every morning. Walk inside to find a quaint family room with beautiful white built ins. The double sided, brick fireplace adds so much character to the main living space. You will love cooking in your upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, gorgeous dark cabinets, and tile backsplash! Huge eat in kitchen allows for the perfect gathering space for family and friends!