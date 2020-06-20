All apartments in Gastonia
708 Chester Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

708 Chester Street

708 South Chester Street · (803) 804-3403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 South Chester Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE opportunity to own a little bit of history with this charming 3 bed,2 bath completely renovated, 1920's cottage! Enjoy sipping on some tea and relaxing on your huge front porch every morning. Walk inside to find a quaint family room with beautiful white built ins. The double sided, brick fireplace adds so much character to the main living space. You will love cooking in your upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, gorgeous dark cabinets, and tile backsplash! Huge eat in kitchen allows for the perfect gathering space for family and friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Chester Street have any available units?
708 Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Chester Street have?
Some of 708 Chester Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Chester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 708 Chester Street offer parking?
No, 708 Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Chester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Chester Street have a pool?
No, 708 Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
