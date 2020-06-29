All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

702 Clara Street

702 Clara Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Clara Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom home available for rent in Gastonia, NC!

Don't wait, this property will not last long!

Charming 3 BR/1 BA home available for rent. Move in ready!

Updated 3 bedroom home on a quiet street with a large fenced yard. New bathroom and kitchen, including brand new stove, microwave and washer & dryer. Conveniently located walking distance from grocery store and shopping. Only one block from Lineberger Park, pool and walking trail. Central A/C and Gas Heat.
Tenant is responsible for supplying a fridge.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL SCAMS:
If you have been speaking with someone who claims to own this property and is not an SRP Management Employee, you are potentially being scammed! SRP Management does not advertise on Craiglist.

Pets considered if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $875

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Clara Street have any available units?
702 Clara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Clara Street have?
Some of 702 Clara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Clara Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Clara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Clara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Clara Street is pet friendly.
Does 702 Clara Street offer parking?
No, 702 Clara Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 Clara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Clara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Clara Street have a pool?
Yes, 702 Clara Street has a pool.
Does 702 Clara Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Clara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Clara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Clara Street does not have units with dishwashers.

