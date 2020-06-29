702 Clara Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom home available for rent in Gastonia, NC!



Charming 3 BR/1 BA home available for rent. Move in ready!



Updated 3 bedroom home on a quiet street with a large fenced yard. New bathroom and kitchen, including brand new stove, microwave and washer & dryer. Conveniently located walking distance from grocery store and shopping. Only one block from Lineberger Park, pool and walking trail. Central A/C and Gas Heat.

Tenant is responsible for supplying a fridge.



Pets considered if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $875



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

