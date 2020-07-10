628 North Weldon Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Available Now!



This home is available for self showings through Rently!



-Central A/C

Amenities:

-Washer & Dryer

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Security System



Details & Inquiries, Text Us at 704-868-4065.



Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.