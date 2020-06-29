All apartments in Gastonia
603 West Harvie Avenue

Location

603 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long!!

This home is move in ready!
Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, and microwave.
Washer & dryer included.
Central A/C & gas heat.
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management!
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 West Harvie Avenue have any available units?
603 West Harvie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 West Harvie Avenue have?
Some of 603 West Harvie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 West Harvie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 West Harvie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West Harvie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 West Harvie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 603 West Harvie Avenue offer parking?
No, 603 West Harvie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 603 West Harvie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 West Harvie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West Harvie Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 West Harvie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 West Harvie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 West Harvie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West Harvie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 West Harvie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
