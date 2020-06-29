603 West Harvie Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long!!
This home is move in ready!
Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, and microwave.
Washer & dryer included.
Central A/C & gas heat.
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Professionally managed by SRP Management!
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.
Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.