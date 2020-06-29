603 West Harvie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long!!



This home is move in ready!

Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, and microwave.

Washer & dryer included.

Central A/C & gas heat.

Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Professionally managed by SRP Management!

Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.