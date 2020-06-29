548 Newcastle Road

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home located in Gastonia, NC. Fresh paint and flooring throughout, new courtesy use appliances (stove, refrigerator, and microwave) and spacious bonus room in the basement. Laundry connections in the basement. Home has central air, gas heat, gas water heater and gas stove. This home won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



**No vouchers and a 1 year lease minimum.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@Leproperties.com



(RLNE5562606)