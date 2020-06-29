All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 12 2020

548 Newcastle Road

548 Newcastle Road · No Longer Available
Location

548 Newcastle Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home located in Gastonia, NC. Fresh paint and flooring throughout, new courtesy use appliances (stove, refrigerator, and microwave) and spacious bonus room in the basement. Laundry connections in the basement. Home has central air, gas heat, gas water heater and gas stove. This home won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

**No vouchers and a 1 year lease minimum.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@Leproperties.com

(RLNE5562606)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Newcastle Road have any available units?
548 Newcastle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 Newcastle Road have?
Some of 548 Newcastle Road's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Newcastle Road currently offering any rent specials?
548 Newcastle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Newcastle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Newcastle Road is pet friendly.
Does 548 Newcastle Road offer parking?
No, 548 Newcastle Road does not offer parking.
Does 548 Newcastle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Newcastle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Newcastle Road have a pool?
No, 548 Newcastle Road does not have a pool.
Does 548 Newcastle Road have accessible units?
No, 548 Newcastle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Newcastle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Newcastle Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
