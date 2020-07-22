All apartments in Gastonia
509 N. Weldon Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

509 N. Weldon Street

509 North Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move in Special - $200*** Move In Ready - ***Move in Special - 1/2 off first full month's rent!*** Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a nice size bonus room that could be used for office or another bedroom. Home has over 1,400 square feet of spacious living. Home features high ceilings throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new windows, brand new HVAC system (Gas Heat), rocking chair front porch with large backyard. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, flooring & does come with brand new appliances for courtesy use (refrigerator, electric flat top range/oven, over the range microwave & washer and electric dryer hookup). Completely updated original bathroom and a whole new bathroom added making this a 2 bath home. You won't believe your eyes when you see this great home. Call today - this house won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5222181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 N. Weldon Street have any available units?
509 N. Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 N. Weldon Street have?
Some of 509 N. Weldon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 N. Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 N. Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N. Weldon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 N. Weldon Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 N. Weldon Street offer parking?
No, 509 N. Weldon Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 N. Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 N. Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N. Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 509 N. Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 N. Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 509 N. Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 N. Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 N. Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
