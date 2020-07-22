509 N. Weldon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move in Special - $200*** Move In Ready - ***Move in Special - 1/2 off first full month's rent!*** Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a nice size bonus room that could be used for office or another bedroom. Home has over 1,400 square feet of spacious living. Home features high ceilings throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new windows, brand new HVAC system (Gas Heat), rocking chair front porch with large backyard. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, flooring & does come with brand new appliances for courtesy use (refrigerator, electric flat top range/oven, over the range microwave & washer and electric dryer hookup). Completely updated original bathroom and a whole new bathroom added making this a 2 bath home. You won't believe your eyes when you see this great home. Call today - this house won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



