508 Dunham Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in convenient location. Close to I-85, shopping, restaurants, and schools! This brick home features hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, a formal living room and den, bonus room off living room could be used for office or kids playroom, deck and screened porch off master bedroom, and it's located on a corner lot. Call today - this home won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



