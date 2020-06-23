All apartments in Gastonia
508 Dunham Road
508 Dunham Road

508 Dunham Road · No Longer Available
Location

508 Dunham Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in convenient location. Close to I-85, shopping, restaurants, and schools! This brick home features hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, a formal living room and den, bonus room off living room could be used for office or kids playroom, deck and screened porch off master bedroom, and it's located on a corner lot. Call today - this home won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE3674624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Dunham Road have any available units?
508 Dunham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 508 Dunham Road currently offering any rent specials?
508 Dunham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Dunham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Dunham Road is pet friendly.
Does 508 Dunham Road offer parking?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not offer parking.
Does 508 Dunham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Dunham Road have a pool?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not have a pool.
Does 508 Dunham Road have accessible units?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Dunham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Dunham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Dunham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
