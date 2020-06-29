All apartments in Gastonia
504 East 6th Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

504 East 6th Avenue

504 East 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 East 6th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming ranch style home has a cozy interior right in the heart of the city. Step up on your welcoming front porch, through your newly painted door and enter a new home for you to enjoy fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as being right beside Lineberger Park. Interstate accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to call our offices or view and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East 6th Avenue have any available units?
504 East 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 504 East 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 East 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 East 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 East 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 East 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

