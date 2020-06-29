504 East 6th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

This charming ranch style home has a cozy interior right in the heart of the city. Step up on your welcoming front porch, through your newly painted door and enter a new home for you to enjoy fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as being right beside Lineberger Park. Interstate accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to call our offices or view and apply today!