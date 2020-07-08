4314 Timberwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room bbq/grill media room

FULLY-FENCED YARD & A WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT...WOW! This fantastic home offers the rare feature of a finished walk-out basement that includes a den/media room, game room, and lots of storage, making for perfect get-away or entertainment space! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Walk out onto the brick-paved patio to relax in the fenced backyard. Main level includes a kitchen with breakfast nook and bay window, a combination living room/dining room that opens to an elevated back deck with a gas hook-up for your grill. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Wood laminate flooring & ceramic tile is throughout the main level. 2nd level has a master bedroom with double-sink vanity and garden tub. There are three bedrooms in total AND a bonus room. This great home is located in Huntington Forest subdivision in Gastonia. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.