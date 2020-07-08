All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 4314 Timberwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
4314 Timberwood Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:07 PM

4314 Timberwood Drive

4314 Timberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4314 Timberwood Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
bbq/grill
media room
FULLY-FENCED YARD & A WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT...WOW! This fantastic home offers the rare feature of a finished walk-out basement that includes a den/media room, game room, and lots of storage, making for perfect get-away or entertainment space! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Walk out onto the brick-paved patio to relax in the fenced backyard. Main level includes a kitchen with breakfast nook and bay window, a combination living room/dining room that opens to an elevated back deck with a gas hook-up for your grill. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Wood laminate flooring & ceramic tile is throughout the main level. 2nd level has a master bedroom with double-sink vanity and garden tub. There are three bedrooms in total AND a bonus room. This great home is located in Huntington Forest subdivision in Gastonia. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
4314 Timberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 4314 Timberwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Timberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Timberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4314 Timberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4314 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Timberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4314 Timberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4314 Timberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Timberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College