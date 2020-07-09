404 S Webb Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

ENJOY 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12MO LEASE SIGNED BY 5/15/20

Step up to your new home at 404 South Webb Street! This 1950's home feature's two bedrooms and a cozy space to relax or entertain! Open the door into your living room, complete with brick focal point to build around and make the space your own. An eat in kitchen features new appliances! New floors throughout give this home a more modern touch. The back yard features a patio great for summer barbecues and plenty of yard space. Schedule your tour today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**