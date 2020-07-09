All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

404 S Webb Street

404 South Webb Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 South Webb Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
ENJOY 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12MO LEASE SIGNED BY 5/15/20
Step up to your new home at 404 South Webb Street! This 1950's home feature's two bedrooms and a cozy space to relax or entertain! Open the door into your living room, complete with brick focal point to build around and make the space your own. An eat in kitchen features new appliances! New floors throughout give this home a more modern touch. The back yard features a patio great for summer barbecues and plenty of yard space. Schedule your tour today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S Webb Street have any available units?
404 S Webb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 404 S Webb Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 S Webb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S Webb Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 S Webb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 404 S Webb Street offer parking?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 S Webb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S Webb Street have a pool?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 S Webb Street have accessible units?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S Webb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 S Webb Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 S Webb Street does not have units with air conditioning.

