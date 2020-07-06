3112 Imperial Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This full brick 4-bedroom ranch is in a great location near I-85!



This home shines with jaw dropping exposed wood-beams and vaulted ceilings in the open dining area and living room! The 2,153 sq. ft. floor plan features lots of windows for excellent light throughout the home. Faux leaded glass windows create a cottage-like atmosphere. Cozy up to the fireplace for an evening in! The kitchen offers gas cooking and amazing storage and work space, including extra open shelving and a spacious breakfast area. The master bedroom features an on-suite bath with tiled floors and walls and a dual-sink vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the fenced back yard.



Close to excellent shopping and dining! Only a short drive to amazing recreation including Crowders Mountain State Park! Only a half hour commute to Uptown Charlotte, making this a great choice for commuters!



Pets conditional.



