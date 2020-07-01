305 S Myrtle School Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nestled in Gastonia, North Carolina, 305 South Myrtle School Road is awaiting you! Step into your next home featuring a beautifully redone kitchen with plenty of counter space, dining, living room and more! Two bedrooms for yourself, the kids, or a great guest room/office space. A big and spacious back yard is great for entertaining and barbecues! Close to everything you need and interstate access! Schedule your tour today before this home disappears!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**