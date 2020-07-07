All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM

2619 Cypress Oak Lane

2619 Cypress Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Cypress Oak Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bethesda Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY-FENCED YARD in BETHESDA OAKS subdivision! Neutral paint throughout. This 1.5 story ranch has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Main living area has a formal dining room with laminate wood floors, a great room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan and an eat in kitchen. Lots of natural light filters through transom windows into kitchen and great room. Master bath has double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Large walk in closet. Patio and flat backyard backs up to nature. Yard is fully fenced. Enjoy the community pool! Call any NC Realtor for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have any available units?
2619 Cypress Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have?
Some of 2619 Cypress Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Cypress Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Cypress Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Cypress Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Cypress Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Cypress Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

