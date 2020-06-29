2114 Kingstree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first in this home with new carpet and fresh paint. Nice size rooms Eat-in breakfast nook and separate dining room. All Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Over sized Family room with wood burning fireplace. 3 good size bedrooms. 2 baths up and 1/2 bath on main level. Storage shed, deck. Located in cul de sac. Easy commute to Charlotte, Douglas Airport, and surrounding surrounding communities, schools, shopping, grocery stores. Dogs under 15# ONLY. Pet deposit non-refundable. Come SEE. Check out pics.