All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2114 Kingstree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2114 Kingstree Circle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

2114 Kingstree Circle

2114 Kingstree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2114 Kingstree Circle, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first in this home with new carpet and fresh paint. Nice size rooms Eat-in breakfast nook and separate dining room. All Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Over sized Family room with wood burning fireplace. 3 good size bedrooms. 2 baths up and 1/2 bath on main level. Storage shed, deck. Located in cul de sac. Easy commute to Charlotte, Douglas Airport, and surrounding surrounding communities, schools, shopping, grocery stores. Dogs under 15# ONLY. Pet deposit non-refundable. Come SEE. Check out pics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Kingstree Circle have any available units?
2114 Kingstree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Kingstree Circle have?
Some of 2114 Kingstree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Kingstree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Kingstree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Kingstree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Kingstree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Kingstree Circle offer parking?
No, 2114 Kingstree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Kingstree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Kingstree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Kingstree Circle have a pool?
No, 2114 Kingstree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Kingstree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2114 Kingstree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Kingstree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Kingstree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College