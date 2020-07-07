Rent Calculator
204 E Page
204 East Page Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
204 East Page Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A must see Traditional charm at its finest in the quaint town of Gastonia ! Enjoy quality time in your very large living space!
This home is located walking distance to Gaston County Court House and it is minutes from the local bus station !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 E Page have any available units?
204 E Page doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 204 E Page currently offering any rent specials?
204 E Page is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E Page pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 E Page is pet friendly.
Does 204 E Page offer parking?
No, 204 E Page does not offer parking.
Does 204 E Page have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E Page does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E Page have a pool?
No, 204 E Page does not have a pool.
Does 204 E Page have accessible units?
No, 204 E Page does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E Page have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E Page does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 E Page have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 E Page does not have units with air conditioning.
