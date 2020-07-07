All apartments in Gastonia
204 E Page
204 E Page

204 East Page Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 East Page Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A must see Traditional charm at its finest in the quaint town of Gastonia ! Enjoy quality time in your very large living space!

This home is located walking distance to Gaston County Court House and it is minutes from the local bus station !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E Page have any available units?
204 E Page doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 204 E Page currently offering any rent specials?
204 E Page is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E Page pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 E Page is pet friendly.
Does 204 E Page offer parking?
No, 204 E Page does not offer parking.
Does 204 E Page have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E Page does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E Page have a pool?
No, 204 E Page does not have a pool.
Does 204 E Page have accessible units?
No, 204 E Page does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E Page have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E Page does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 E Page have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 E Page does not have units with air conditioning.

