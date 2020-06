Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Just Reduced ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA 1920s cottage with expansive covered rocking chair front porch and carport on a corner lot. Newly updated and move-in ready for new residents. Open plan living/dining for entertaining. Original hardwood floors have been refinished and laminate hardwood floors with beautiful deep crown and base molding throughout. Sunny kitchen with appliances Nice sized BRs with BA. This home is a dream. Great location with easy access to Downtown Charlotte, schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: North Gaston High School

Middle school: Holbrook Middle School

Elementary school: Brookside Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.