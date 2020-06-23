1835 Adams Avenue

Amenities

Spacious two Bedroom, 1 Bath- Available For Rent Now!



This property is move in ready!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



-Gas Heat

-Washer & Dryer Hookup

-A/C Window unit



This property does not include appliances. Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances and landscaping.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

For Showing Instructions, Details & Inquiries, Text Us At 704-868-4065.



Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.