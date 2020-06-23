All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

1835 Adams Avenue

1835 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two Bedroom, 1 Bath- Available For Rent Now!

This property is move in ready!
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

-Gas Heat
-Washer & Dryer Hookup
-A/C Window unit

This property does not include appliances. Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances and landscaping.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
For Showing Instructions, Details & Inquiries, Text Us At 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Adams Avenue have any available units?
1835 Adams Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1835 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Adams Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Adams Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue offer parking?
No, 1835 Adams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1835 Adams Avenue has units with air conditioning.
