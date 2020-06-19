1811 Wood Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom kitchen and living room!!! - You gotta check this one out :)



Your very own bedroom, bathroom and entrance into your space and kitchen !!!



While you have your own living space, technically it is a roommate situation and you will he sharing a lease with someone :)



This is a shared space, but closed off so you never have to see your roomate :)

Only thing shared is Central HVAC and emergency back door.



Rent one side, or rent both with someone you know!!!!!



All applicants are backround checked, so rest easy knowing your roomate has a clean backround :)

Fill out a guest card and come take a tour with us.



$500 rent + $100 utility package. Package = electricity, water. sewer, trash

This property does not allow pets



