Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1811 Wood Ave

1811 Wood St · (980) 533-0988
Location

1811 Wood St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1811 Wood Ave · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom kitchen and living room!!! - You gotta check this one out :)

Your very own bedroom, bathroom and entrance into your space and kitchen !!!

While you have your own living space, technically it is a roommate situation and you will he sharing a lease with someone :)

This is a shared space, but closed off so you never have to see your roomate :)
Only thing shared is Central HVAC and emergency back door.

Rent one side, or rent both with someone you know!!!!!

All applicants are backround checked, so rest easy knowing your roomate has a clean backround :)
Fill out a guest card and come take a tour with us.

$500 rent + $100 utility package. Package = electricity, water. sewer, trash
This property does not allow pets

(RLNE4911429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Wood Ave have any available units?
1811 Wood Ave has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1811 Wood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Wood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Wood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Wood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Wood Ave offer parking?
No, 1811 Wood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Wood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Wood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Wood Ave have a pool?
No, 1811 Wood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Wood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 Wood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Wood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Wood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Wood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Wood Ave has units with air conditioning.
