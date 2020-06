Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! Fridge and Stove will be included. $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.00 additional a month per pet.