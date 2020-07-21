All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
1283 Laurel Woods Drive
1283 Laurel Woods Drive

1283 Laurel Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1283 Laurel Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Crowders Woods subdivision is perfect. Features include laminate flooring, crown molding, TV niche over the fireplace, open kitchen/dining area, trey ceiling in the master, separate shower and garden tub in the master bath, and it is located on a large lot. This home won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have any available units?
1283 Laurel Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1283 Laurel Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Laurel Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Laurel Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 Laurel Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1283 Laurel Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
