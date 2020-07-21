1283 Laurel Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Crowders Woods subdivision is perfect. Features include laminate flooring, crown molding, TV niche over the fireplace, open kitchen/dining area, trey ceiling in the master, separate shower and garden tub in the master bath, and it is located on a large lot. This home won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.