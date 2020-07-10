All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1217 South York Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1217 South York Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1217 South York Street

1217 South York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1217 South York Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 BR/ 2 BA For Rent in Gastonia!

This home is move in ready! Don't miss out!

This historic home is stunning with a large lot, high ceilings, large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, large wrap around porch, and easily accessible basement and attic.

The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. It has central A/C and Gas heat.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Washer & Dryer hookup included.

Lawn care is included year round.

Professionally managed by SRP Management!
To access a self showing & apply, go to www.srpmanagement.net.
Details & Inquiries, Text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 South York Street have any available units?
1217 South York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 South York Street have?
Some of 1217 South York Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 South York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 South York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 South York Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 South York Street is pet friendly.
Does 1217 South York Street offer parking?
No, 1217 South York Street does not offer parking.
Does 1217 South York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 South York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 South York Street have a pool?
No, 1217 South York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 South York Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 South York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 South York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 South York Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College