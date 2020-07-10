1217 South York Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 BR/ 2 BA For Rent in Gastonia!



This home is move in ready! Don't miss out!



This historic home is stunning with a large lot, high ceilings, large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, large wrap around porch, and easily accessible basement and attic.



The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. It has central A/C and Gas heat.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Washer & Dryer hookup included.



Lawn care is included year round.



Professionally managed by SRP Management!

To access a self showing & apply, go to www.srpmanagement.net.

Details & Inquiries, Text us at 704-868-4065.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.