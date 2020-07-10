All apartments in Gastonia
1119 West Davidson Avenue
1119 West Davidson Avenue

1119 West Davidson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1119 West Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1/2 Off First Month's Rent if you apply by September 15th!!

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with space to spare inside and out! Large common spaces with spacious bedrooms make the most of the floor plan. The large basement level has recently been renovated with fresh carpet and paint throughout. Located with easy access for commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

Available for a self-viewing tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have any available units?
1119 West Davidson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1119 West Davidson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1119 West Davidson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 West Davidson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 West Davidson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 West Davidson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 West Davidson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

