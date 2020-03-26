1104 West 5th Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3 BR bungalow home in Gastonia for lease. Ready for new residents. Updated with gleaming hardwoods, and vinyl flooring. Sunny living/dining room open to cute kitchen with appliances 3 spacious BR and a full BA. Large, level backyard great for outdoor fun. Located close to shopping, great schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.