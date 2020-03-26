All apartments in Gastonia
1104 West 5th Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:24 PM

1104 West 5th Avenue

1104 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1104 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3 BR bungalow home in Gastonia for lease. Ready for new residents. Updated with gleaming hardwoods, and vinyl flooring. Sunny living/dining room open to cute kitchen with appliances 3 spacious BR and a full BA. Large, level backyard great for outdoor fun. Located close to shopping, great schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have any available units?
1104 West 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1104 West 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1104 West 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 West 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 West 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 West 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
