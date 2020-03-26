1024 North Ransom Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See for yourself if this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 954 Square foot Bungalow is your next home. Homes has been updated throughout with fresh paint, new flooring and new kitchen appliances. Enjoy the covered front porch and enclosed rear porch leading to back yard. Conveniently located near Erwin Park, I-85 and US Route 321. We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today or schedule your self-tour online for free! Don't delay!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**