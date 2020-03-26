All apartments in Gastonia
1024 North Ransom Street

Location

1024 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See for yourself if this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 954 Square foot Bungalow is your next home. Homes has been updated throughout with fresh paint, new flooring and new kitchen appliances. Enjoy the covered front porch and enclosed rear porch leading to back yard. Conveniently located near Erwin Park, I-85 and US Route 321. We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today or schedule your self-tour online for free! Don't delay!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

