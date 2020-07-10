All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1020 Sundance.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1020 Sundance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 Sundance

1020 Sundance Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Sundance Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Sundance Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful, bright and spacious this new construction, Autumn Ridge home is waiting for you to be the first occupant to take advantage of all of the benefits it has to offer. With all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer included, moving in has never been easier. Absolutely stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of dark cabinetry and counter top space will inspire you to create new meals for loved ones. Spacious bedrooms have ample closet space to keep your home organized so you can spend more time with those who mean the most. A relaxing abode, the master suite offers high ceilings, the perfect space for a king bed, and fantastic master bathroom with separate soaking tub. At an amazing value, this home is the best price of similar homes on the street! Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your exclusive home tour and live the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1020-sundance ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Sundance have any available units?
1020 Sundance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Sundance have?
Some of 1020 Sundance's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Sundance currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Sundance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Sundance pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Sundance is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Sundance offer parking?
No, 1020 Sundance does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Sundance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Sundance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Sundance have a pool?
No, 1020 Sundance does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Sundance have accessible units?
No, 1020 Sundance does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Sundance have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Sundance does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College