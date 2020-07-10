Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful, bright and spacious this new construction, Autumn Ridge home is waiting for you to be the first occupant to take advantage of all of the benefits it has to offer. With all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer included, moving in has never been easier. Absolutely stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of dark cabinetry and counter top space will inspire you to create new meals for loved ones. Spacious bedrooms have ample closet space to keep your home organized so you can spend more time with those who mean the most. A relaxing abode, the master suite offers high ceilings, the perfect space for a king bed, and fantastic master bathroom with separate soaking tub. At an amazing value, this home is the best price of similar homes on the street! Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your exclusive home tour and live the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1020-sundance ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.