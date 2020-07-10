1018-3A Sims Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2042ee0a2 ---- 1018- 3A Sims Circle Gastonia NC 28052 Currently Accepting Holding Fees For Upcoming Units. Come take a look at this stunning 3 bedroom 1.5 baths? like new condo. This 800sqf. condo is full of all the upgrades you deserve and desire. This gorgeous condo features: * New paint throughout * New Updated Kitchen with new cabinets * New all black appliances included for comfort and luxury. * New updated light fixtures package throughout. * Spacious Living room with hardwood floors * 2 Over sized bedrooms * Large Master Suite bedroom * New updated bathroom * Building has new Roof and Windows throughout. * Save money on utilities with this energy efficient all electric unit. * Lawn care, and trash included. * Conveniently located 20 minutes from Charlotte Douglas international Airport and 25 minutes from uptown Charlotte. * Laundry facility on site. Circle Oaks Village is centrally located just 5 minutes from Interstate I85 to make an easy commute to and from Charlotte. It's also just minutes away from Gaston College, the Century old landmark Historic Loray Mill Lofts, and major companies in Gastonia Technology Park: such as CTL Packaging USA, Lanxess Corp, and Repi LLC, just to name a few- who together account for over 400 jobs to Gastonia, Charlotte and surrounding residents. At this price this one won't last! To set up an appointment call today! to submit an application please visit our awesome website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com Good credit, No Credit, Bad credit No problem- Call for details! ( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)