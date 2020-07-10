All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1018-3A Sims Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1018-3A Sims Cir
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1018-3A Sims Cir

1018 Sims Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1018 Sims Cir, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2042ee0a2 ---- 1018- 3A Sims Circle Gastonia NC 28052 Currently Accepting Holding Fees For Upcoming Units. Come take a look at this stunning 3 bedroom 1.5 baths? like new condo. This 800sqf. condo is full of all the upgrades you deserve and desire. This gorgeous condo features: * New paint throughout * New Updated Kitchen with new cabinets * New all black appliances included for comfort and luxury. * New updated light fixtures package throughout. * Spacious Living room with hardwood floors * 2 Over sized bedrooms * Large Master Suite bedroom * New updated bathroom * Building has new Roof and Windows throughout. * Save money on utilities with this energy efficient all electric unit. * Lawn care, and trash included. * Conveniently located 20 minutes from Charlotte Douglas international Airport and 25 minutes from uptown Charlotte. * Laundry facility on site. Circle Oaks Village is centrally located just 5 minutes from Interstate I85 to make an easy commute to and from Charlotte. It's also just minutes away from Gaston College, the Century old landmark Historic Loray Mill Lofts, and major companies in Gastonia Technology Park: such as CTL Packaging USA, Lanxess Corp, and Repi LLC, just to name a few- who together account for over 400 jobs to Gastonia, Charlotte and surrounding residents. At this price this one won't last! To set up an appointment call today! to submit an application please visit our awesome website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com Good credit, No Credit, Bad credit No problem- Call for details! ( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018-3A Sims Cir have any available units?
1018-3A Sims Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018-3A Sims Cir have?
Some of 1018-3A Sims Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018-3A Sims Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1018-3A Sims Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018-3A Sims Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1018-3A Sims Cir offer parking?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1018-3A Sims Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018-3A Sims Cir have a pool?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1018-3A Sims Cir have accessible units?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1018-3A Sims Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018-3A Sims Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College