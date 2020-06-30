1008 East 6th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

This single story bungalow styled home was recently renovated and needs a new tenant to love it! Enjoy walking into a spacious living room area that feeds into a dining room or possible office space. Enjoy a lovely kitchen with new kitchen appliances and plenty of counter space. New and finished flooring throughout the entire home. Central to the heart of Gastonia, you'll never be far from shopping, restaurants and more. Easy access to US-74 and I-85. Call today for more details or book your showing online before this home is gone!