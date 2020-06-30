All apartments in Gastonia
1008 East 6th Avenue
1008 East 6th Avenue

1008 East 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 East 6th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story bungalow styled home was recently renovated and needs a new tenant to love it! Enjoy walking into a spacious living room area that feeds into a dining room or possible office space. Enjoy a lovely kitchen with new kitchen appliances and plenty of counter space. New and finished flooring throughout the entire home. Central to the heart of Gastonia, you'll never be far from shopping, restaurants and more. Easy access to US-74 and I-85. Call today for more details or book your showing online before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have any available units?
1008 East 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1008 East 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1008 East 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 East 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 East 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 East 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 East 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

