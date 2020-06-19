1003 New Beginnings Avenue

Amenities

1003 New Beginnings Ave Gastonia, NC 28052



A charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in Gastonia. This home is just minutes from I 85, shopping, dining, and historic King's Mountain National Park.



This home is available for an December 10, 2019 move in.



This Beautiful Home Features:



* Central heat and air

* Full kitchen with appliances included!!!

* Washer & dryer hookups

* Large backyard



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



School Assignments :



* Rhyne Elementary

* William C. Friday Middle

* North Gaston High