1003 New Beginnings Avenue

Amenities
1003 New Beginnings Ave Gastonia, NC 28052
A charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in Gastonia. This home is just minutes from I 85, shopping, dining, and historic King's Mountain National Park.
This home is available for an December 10, 2019 move in.
This Beautiful Home Features:
* Central heat and air
* Full kitchen with appliances included!!!
* Washer & dryer hookups
* Large backyard
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals.
School Assignments :
* Rhyne Elementary
* William C. Friday Middle
* North Gaston High