Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:10 PM

1003 New Beginnings Avenue

(980) 498-7144
Location

1003 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1003 New Beginnings Ave Gastonia, NC 28052

A charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in Gastonia. This home is just minutes from I 85, shopping, dining, and historic King's Mountain National Park.

This home is available for an December 10, 2019 move in.

This Beautiful Home Features:

* Central heat and air
* Full kitchen with appliances included!!!
* Washer & dryer hookups
* Large backyard

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

School Assignments :

* Rhyne Elementary
* William C. Friday Middle
* North Gaston High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have any available units?
1003 New Beginnings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have?
Some of 1003 New Beginnings Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 New Beginnings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1003 New Beginnings Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 New Beginnings Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue offer parking?
No, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have a pool?
No, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 New Beginnings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 New Beginnings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
