914 Holder Drive - 1

Amenities
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint. Covered porches, small storage shed. It is located just south of the downtown Gastonia near Davis Park.
Available move-in date of December 10, 2019
Holiday Special ! If you sign an 18 month lease you will save about 1 months rent. The monthly rent will be about $820/month for 1 year and the last 6 months at the regular rate.
House features:
* Kitchen with appliances,
* Hardwood and vinyl floors,
* Large living area,
* Covered porches,
* Gas heat,
* 1/2 acre lot
* Long driveway with parking,
* Pet friendly
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets allowed with owner's approval. (small pets only)
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals.
Schools assigned;
Hershal H Bean Elementary
Southweat Middle
Forestview High