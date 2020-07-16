914 Holder Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint. Covered porches, small storage shed. It is located just south of the downtown Gastonia near Davis Park.



Available move-in date of December 10, 2019



Holiday Special ! If you sign an 18 month lease you will save about 1 months rent. The monthly rent will be about $820/month for 1 year and the last 6 months at the regular rate.



House features:



* Kitchen with appliances,

* Hardwood and vinyl floors,

* Large living area,

* Covered porches,

* Gas heat,

* 1/2 acre lot

* Long driveway with parking,

* Pet friendly



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval. (small pets only)



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools assigned;



Hershal H Bean Elementary

Southweat Middle

Forestview High