Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:03 AM

914 Holder Drive - 1

914 Holder Drive · (980) 498-7144
Location

914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC 28052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$820

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint. Covered porches, small storage shed. It is located just south of the downtown Gastonia near Davis Park.

Available move-in date of December 10, 2019

Holiday Special ! If you sign an 18 month lease you will save about 1 months rent. The monthly rent will be about $820/month for 1 year and the last 6 months at the regular rate.

House features:

* Kitchen with appliances,
* Hardwood and vinyl floors,
* Large living area,
* Covered porches,
* Gas heat,
* 1/2 acre lot
* Long driveway with parking,
* Pet friendly

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval. (small pets only)

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools assigned;

Hershal H Bean Elementary
Southweat Middle
Forestview High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have any available units?
914 Holder Drive - 1 has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have?
Some of 914 Holder Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Holder Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
914 Holder Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Holder Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Holder Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 914 Holder Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Holder Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 914 Holder Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 914 Holder Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Holder Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Holder Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Holder Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
