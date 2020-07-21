All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 527 Lands End Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
527 Lands End Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

527 Lands End Trail

527 Lands End Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

527 Lands End Trl, Gaston County, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
"One of a kind", is a good way to describe this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath living space located just outside the city limits of Belmont, NC. The "cottage in the woods" is positioned on part of a 10 acre tract of land, located 5 minutes form downtown Belmont. The space contains over 1,300 square feet utilized as a combination kitchen and common area with a deck attached on the west side. The kitchen includes a free standing preparation area that doubles as a kitchen table. New appliances include a range in the island, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and a cabinet space for your own microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen / gathering area, hall, two bedrooms and the half bath. The floor in the primary bath and laundry is ceramic tile. Parking is provided on a gravel drive that circles in front of the dwelling. Other portions of the property are not included with the rental of the "cottage in the woods".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Lands End Trail have any available units?
527 Lands End Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 527 Lands End Trail have?
Some of 527 Lands End Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Lands End Trail currently offering any rent specials?
527 Lands End Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Lands End Trail pet-friendly?
No, 527 Lands End Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 527 Lands End Trail offer parking?
Yes, 527 Lands End Trail offers parking.
Does 527 Lands End Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Lands End Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Lands End Trail have a pool?
No, 527 Lands End Trail does not have a pool.
Does 527 Lands End Trail have accessible units?
No, 527 Lands End Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Lands End Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Lands End Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Lands End Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Lands End Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College