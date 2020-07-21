527 Lands End Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

"One of a kind", is a good way to describe this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath living space located just outside the city limits of Belmont, NC. The "cottage in the woods" is positioned on part of a 10 acre tract of land, located 5 minutes form downtown Belmont. The space contains over 1,300 square feet utilized as a combination kitchen and common area with a deck attached on the west side. The kitchen includes a free standing preparation area that doubles as a kitchen table. New appliances include a range in the island, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and a cabinet space for your own microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen / gathering area, hall, two bedrooms and the half bath. The floor in the primary bath and laundry is ceramic tile. Parking is provided on a gravel drive that circles in front of the dwelling. Other portions of the property are not included with the rental of the "cottage in the woods".