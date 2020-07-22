All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue

1121 Ferrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1121 Ferrell Avenue, Gaston County, NC 28056

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring, fresh pain and lighting fixtures and more! A huge back yard is perfect for the coming summer months, tons of room for out door entertaining and barbecues! Close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Schedule your tour today and see your next home in person!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have any available units?
1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
