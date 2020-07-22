Amenities

Welcome to 1121 Ferrell Grove Avenue! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring, fresh pain and lighting fixtures and more! A huge back yard is perfect for the coming summer months, tons of room for out door entertaining and barbecues! Close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Schedule your tour today and see your next home in person!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required*