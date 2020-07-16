All apartments in Durham County
14 Aman Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

14 Aman Court

14 Aman Court · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Aman Court, Durham County, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate custom-built home located in highly sought after Fairfield Subd. 1st floor offers formal dining, open family RM with gas-log fireplace, utility RM & fully equipped eat-in-kitchen with center island+plenty of cabinet space. Relax on the rear deck overlooking private wooded back yard. Highly sought after Subd. that provides community pool, tennis & walking trails. Great location close to shopping,restaurants, RTP, RDU, Duke & Chapel Hill. This is a must see property that wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Aman Court have any available units?
14 Aman Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Aman Court have?
Some of 14 Aman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Aman Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Aman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Aman Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Aman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham County.
Does 14 Aman Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Aman Court offers parking.
Does 14 Aman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Aman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Aman Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Aman Court has a pool.
Does 14 Aman Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Aman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Aman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Aman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Aman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Aman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
