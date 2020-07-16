14 Aman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate custom-built home located in highly sought after Fairfield Subd. 1st floor offers formal dining, open family RM with gas-log fireplace, utility RM & fully equipped eat-in-kitchen with center island+plenty of cabinet space. Relax on the rear deck overlooking private wooded back yard. Highly sought after Subd. that provides community pool, tennis & walking trails. Great location close to shopping,restaurants, RTP, RDU, Duke & Chapel Hill. This is a must see property that wont last long!!