913 Central Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious, updated 3BD/2.5BA town home in amazing location! Features include laminate hardwood throughout main floor, gas fireplace in the living room, and granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel range and microwave in the kitchen. All three bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a deluxe bath featuring a dual-sink vanity. Attached one car garage and washer/dryer included. Beautiful courtyard in front. This home is within walking distance to grocery stores, banks, restaurants and everything else Davidson has to offer! Minutes away from Lake Norman. A must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.