Davidson, NC
913 Central Park Circle
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:40 PM

913 Central Park Circle

913 Central Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

913 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, updated 3BD/2.5BA town home in amazing location! Features include laminate hardwood throughout main floor, gas fireplace in the living room, and granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel range and microwave in the kitchen. All three bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a deluxe bath featuring a dual-sink vanity. Attached one car garage and washer/dryer included. Beautiful courtyard in front. This home is within walking distance to grocery stores, banks, restaurants and everything else Davidson has to offer! Minutes away from Lake Norman. A must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Central Park Circle have any available units?
913 Central Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 913 Central Park Circle have?
Some of 913 Central Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Central Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
913 Central Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Central Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Central Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 913 Central Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 913 Central Park Circle offers parking.
Does 913 Central Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Central Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Central Park Circle have a pool?
No, 913 Central Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 913 Central Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 913 Central Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Central Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Central Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Central Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Central Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
