Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake and flexible lease terms. Imagine sipping coffee in the morning and relaxing in the evening on your back porch that looks out over the gorgeous views of beautiful Lake Norman. Life doesn't get better than this! The split floor plan, granite kitchen countertops, and open floor plan are ideal. Pack a bag and move right in - everything is ready for you! Walk to dinner at one of Lake Norman's most treasured restaurants - North Harbor Club, or a few short minutes to downtown Davidson to enjoy all the small town charm with excellent restaurants and entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5317948)