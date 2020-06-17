All apartments in Davidson
726 Southwest Drive

726 Southwest Drive · (980) 297-6030
Location

726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 726 Southwest Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake and flexible lease terms. Imagine sipping coffee in the morning and relaxing in the evening on your back porch that looks out over the gorgeous views of beautiful Lake Norman. Life doesn't get better than this! The split floor plan, granite kitchen countertops, and open floor plan are ideal. Pack a bag and move right in - everything is ready for you! Walk to dinner at one of Lake Norman's most treasured restaurants - North Harbor Club, or a few short minutes to downtown Davidson to enjoy all the small town charm with excellent restaurants and entertainment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

