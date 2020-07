Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden

Fantastic natural light with this end unit. Enjoy the privacy with the location of this home. With this end unit you will enjoy extra windows, 9 ft. ceilings, privacy and quiet like no other in town! Its proximity to restaurants, farmers market, community garden and Davidson College make it the perfect retreat. Washer and dryer included. Brand new appliances!