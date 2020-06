Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wonderful town home in Davidson within walking distance to shopping. This home is perfect! Well appointed with a bright floor plan and a 2 car garage. From the hardwood floors on the 1st floor to the plantation shutters throughout...you won't be disappointed! New paint! Private backyard! This home has everything you would want in a home - call today - Don't miss out.