Davidson, NC
617 Portside Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:23 AM

617 Portside Drive

617 Portside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

617 Portside Dr, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful FURNISHED waterfront condo that has been fully renovated with incredible upgrades and stunning décor. Upgrades include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded light fixtures, hardwoods and tile, upgraded bathrooms and vanities, custom remote window treatments, unique hand painted wall designs and much more! This is a must see! This condo is perfect for a short term or long term rental. ALL UTILITIES, TV, INTERNET INCLUDED. ALL YOU NEED IS YOUR FOOD AND CLOTHES. EVERYTHING ELSE IS FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Portside Drive have any available units?
617 Portside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 617 Portside Drive have?
Some of 617 Portside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Portside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Portside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Portside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 Portside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 617 Portside Drive offer parking?
No, 617 Portside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 617 Portside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Portside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Portside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 617 Portside Drive has a pool.
Does 617 Portside Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Portside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Portside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Portside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Portside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Portside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
