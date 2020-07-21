540 Potts Street

Amenities
Brand new construction home within a short walk of Historic Davidson Main Street is exceeding rare and in this price! Take advantage now as this home will not stay vacant for long. This 4 Bed/3.5 bath home on a large .41 acre lot features a gourmet kitchen with KitchenAid gas range/over and dishwasher. Zephyr exhaust, and Sharp sliding microwave. Kitchen cabinetry is soft-close and countertops are Caesarstone (quartz). Master bedroom is spacious and includes walk-in closet and large shower. The open floor plan includes a breakfast area, dining room, walk-in pantry, and main level office. Spacious backyard is very private. Detached 2 car garage. Back Yard will be fenced and Stainless Steel Refrigerator will be included