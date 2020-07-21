All apartments in Davidson
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:15 AM

540 Potts Street

540 Potts Street · No Longer Available
Location

540 Potts Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction home within a short walk of Historic Davidson Main Street is exceeding rare and in this price! Take advantage now as this home will not stay vacant for long. This 4 Bed/3.5 bath home on a large .41 acre lot features a gourmet kitchen with KitchenAid gas range/over and dishwasher. Zephyr exhaust, and Sharp sliding microwave. Kitchen cabinetry is soft-close and countertops are Caesarstone (quartz). Master bedroom is spacious and includes walk-in closet and large shower. The open floor plan includes a breakfast area, dining room, walk-in pantry, and main level office. Spacious backyard is very private. Detached 2 car garage. Back Yard will be fenced and Stainless Steel Refrigerator will be included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Potts Street have any available units?
540 Potts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 540 Potts Street have?
Some of 540 Potts Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Potts Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 Potts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Potts Street pet-friendly?
No, 540 Potts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 540 Potts Street offer parking?
Yes, 540 Potts Street offers parking.
Does 540 Potts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Potts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Potts Street have a pool?
No, 540 Potts Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 Potts Street have accessible units?
No, 540 Potts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Potts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Potts Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Potts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Potts Street does not have units with air conditioning.
