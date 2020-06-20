All apartments in Davidson
420 Windward Dr
420 Windward Dr

420 Windward Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

420 Windward Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This single-story waterfront home is tucked away on a lot with lush landscaping, and offers beautiful views of Lake Davidson!

The open floor plan with great natural light and vaulted ceilings includes a formal dining room, a living room with a masonry fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen open to the family room. The screened porch and deck extend the living space outdoors. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a dual sink vanity.

Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts and dock slips. Within walking distance to shopping, dining, schools and Roosevelt Wilson Park. Close to downtown Davidson and Davidson College, with easy access to I-77!

Pets conditional.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Windward Dr have any available units?
420 Windward Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Windward Dr have?
Some of 420 Windward Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Windward Dr currently offering any rent specials?
420 Windward Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Windward Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr is pet friendly.
Does 420 Windward Dr offer parking?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not offer parking.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Windward Dr have a pool?
Yes, 420 Windward Dr has a pool.
Does 420 Windward Dr have accessible units?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Windward Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Windward Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
