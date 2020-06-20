420 Windward Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

This single-story waterfront home is tucked away on a lot with lush landscaping, and offers beautiful views of Lake Davidson!



The open floor plan with great natural light and vaulted ceilings includes a formal dining room, a living room with a masonry fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen open to the family room. The screened porch and deck extend the living space outdoors. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a dual sink vanity.



Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts and dock slips. Within walking distance to shopping, dining, schools and Roosevelt Wilson Park. Close to downtown Davidson and Davidson College, with easy access to I-77!



Pets conditional.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**