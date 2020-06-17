413 Armour Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Close to Downtown Davidson as well as Harris Teeter, I-77, park. Walk to Davidson College and the Town Green. Has large green space across the street. Rear entry one car over sized attached garage and bonus room on basement level. Main level has dining room with hardwoods and extensive moldings, kitchen with tile and granite counters. Great room has gas fireplace. Elevated deck off back of townhome. Upstairs are three bedrooms and laundry room. Great space in the basement for bonus room, exercise room or a home office. 1/2 bath in basement. Plenty of room for storage in the back hall leading to the garage!