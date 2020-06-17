All apartments in Davidson
413 Armour Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

413 Armour Street

413 Armour Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 Armour Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to Downtown Davidson as well as Harris Teeter, I-77, park. Walk to Davidson College and the Town Green. Has large green space across the street. Rear entry one car over sized attached garage and bonus room on basement level. Main level has dining room with hardwoods and extensive moldings, kitchen with tile and granite counters. Great room has gas fireplace. Elevated deck off back of townhome. Upstairs are three bedrooms and laundry room. Great space in the basement for bonus room, exercise room or a home office. 1/2 bath in basement. Plenty of room for storage in the back hall leading to the garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Armour Street have any available units?
413 Armour Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 413 Armour Street have?
Some of 413 Armour Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Armour Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Armour Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Armour Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Armour Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 413 Armour Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Armour Street does offer parking.
Does 413 Armour Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Armour Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Armour Street have a pool?
No, 413 Armour Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Armour Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Armour Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Armour Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Armour Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Armour Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Armour Street does not have units with air conditioning.
